No Hazardous Material Found At Six DC Schools Evacuated Over Bomb Threats - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

* WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) No hazardous material was found at six DC-area schools that were cleared earlier in the day after they received bomb threats, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday.

"Each of the schools have been cleared with no hazardous material found," police said via Twitter.

The six schools that received security threats include Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, and Seed Public Charter School, according to police.

Dunbar High School received a bomb threat on Tuesday as well. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was visiting the school during the time of the security threat and had to be escorted out by US Secret Service agents.

