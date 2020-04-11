UrduPoint.com
No Healthcare System Ready For Coronavirus, Russia Aims To Mirror German Response - Peskov

Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

The healthcare system of no country in the world is ready for the coronavirus pandemic, but there is hope that the Russian healthcare system's handling of the coronavirus outbreak will be closer to the German experience, which is more effective, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday

"The healthcare system of no country in the world is ready for this pandemic.

And any healthcare system will work in conditions of extreme overload. We have sad records - Italy, the US, Spain. No less disturbing statistics, but a calmer situation in Germany, where the healthcare system has shown great efficiency, so we will orient ourselves so that our healthcare system," Peskov said in a televised interview.

Peskov went on to say that Russia has all the prerequisites to more closely resemble Germany's coronavirus response.

