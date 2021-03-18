UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No High Expectation From China On Bilateral Meeting With US - Chinese Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:18 PM

No High Expectation From China on Bilateral Meeting With US - Chinese Ambassador

Beijing does not have high expectations from the first high-level meeting between top Chinese and US officials on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Beijing does not have high expectations from the first high-level meeting between top Chinese and US officials on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai said.

"Obviously, we do not expect one meeting to resolve all the issues between China and the United States. That's why we don't have overly high expectations or fantasies about this meeting," Cui told reporters during a video interview.

Senior officials from China and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Alaska on Thursday. The scheduled meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between top officials from both countries after US president Joe Biden took office in January.

Cui explained what he hoped this first bilateral meeting could achieve.

"I hope this can be a beginning.

Both sides can start a process of engaging in sincere, constructive and rational dialogue. If we can achieve this, I believe this means the meeting has succeeded," he said.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that China wouldn't make compromises on key issues during the meeting.

"On issues related to China's core interests, including its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, the Chinese side has no space to make compromises. This is also the attitude we will demonstrate very clearly during the meeting," he said.

If the United States mistook China's sincerity in taking part in the meeting in Alaska as a sign that Beijing was willing to offer compromises, he would suggest his colleagues in Beijing cancel this trip, Cui added.

Related Topics

China Beijing United States January All From Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Another four patient dies of COVID at Nishtar Hos ..

50 seconds ago

1824 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

51 seconds ago

China's Jiangsu FC exit Asian Champions League aft ..

2 minutes ago

Disaster related service delivery system to be str ..

2 minutes ago

First phase of cancer centre to go functional in n ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.