No High Expectation From China on Bilateral Meeting With US - Chinese Ambassador

Beijing does not have high expectations from the first high-level meeting between top Chinese and US officials on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai said

Beijing does not have high expectations from the first high-level meeting between top Chinese and US officials on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai said.

"Obviously, we do not expect one meeting to resolve all the issues between China and the United States. That's why we don't have overly high expectations or fantasies about this meeting," Cui told reporters during a video interview.

Senior officials from China and the United States will hold a high-level meeting in Alaska on Thursday. The scheduled meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between top officials from both countries after US president Joe Biden took office in January.

Cui explained what he hoped this first bilateral meeting could achieve.

"I hope this can be a beginning.

Both sides can start a process of engaging in sincere, constructive and rational dialogue. If we can achieve this, I believe this means the meeting has succeeded," he said.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that China wouldn't make compromises on key issues during the meeting.

"On issues related to China's core interests, including its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity, the Chinese side has no space to make compromises. This is also the attitude we will demonstrate very clearly during the meeting," he said.

If the United States mistook China's sincerity in taking part in the meeting in Alaska as a sign that Beijing was willing to offer compromises, he would suggest his colleagues in Beijing cancel this trip, Cui added.