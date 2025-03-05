'No holding back', say Bayern before Leverkusen showdown

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Bayern Munich have promised not to die wondering against domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen as the sides prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Bayern play the first match at home before next week's return leg in Leverkusen.

The sides have already played three times this year, with two draws and one win for Leverkusen, who booted Bayern out of the German Cup in December.

German giants Bayern were uncharacteristically defensive in the most recent meeting between the sides in Leverkusen in February, a scoreless draw in which Bayern failed to register a shot on target for just the second time since 1992.

Bayern defender Alphonso Davies promised on Tuesday his side would welcome Leverkusen with all guns blazing.

"We've played them many times and know how they play, but tomorrow's not a day to hold back and defend.

"Especially at home, we'll go out there and play our game with intensity and enthusiasm on the pitch."

Davies had won the Bundesliga every season after joining Bayern in 2019 until last year, when Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen side became the first to go through a German domestic season unbeaten.

The 24-year-old Canadian praised Leverkusen's "intensity", saying the duel was "blossoming into a very good and important rivalry".

"Three games this season and we haven't got the better of them, but we know that and it's not going to stop us from playing our game and playing our football."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany pumped the brakes on Davies' enthusiasm a little, saying the Bavarians should "never lose sight of the fact there are two games -- tomorrow is not all or nothing.

"We are at home. Something special can always happen there."

Kompany said Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who missed Friday's game against Stuttgart with injury, would be back against Leverkusen with "100 percent" certainty.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has never lost against Bayern in six matches, winning three and drawing three, but he told reporters on Tuesday the record counts for little.

"There's no secrets (to his success) and it means nothing tomorrow. We're expecting a top game, an intense game. We'll play as well as we can and then we'll see."

"We're ready to have a really tough fight. We're coming to take them on and to leave with a good result."

Alonso said the absence of Germany midfielder Robert Andrich, who has the flu, was a "setback" but said centre-back Edmond Tapsoba had shaken off injury concerns and would play.