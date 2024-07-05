No Holiday For Biden As Debate Crisis Cleanup Continues
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) While Americans were celebrating the July 4 holiday with fireworks and feasts, President Joe Biden on Thursday continued to face explosive fallout from his debate against Donald Trump that has left many Democrats hungry for a replacement.
The 81-year-old has struggled since last week's debate to tamp down panic among his party, but he won the backing on Wednesday of Democratic governors who gathered for an emergency meeting with him at the White House.
However, a new and potentially damaging wrinkle emerged on Independence Day, with The New York Times reporting Biden told the governors he needs more sleep and plans to curtail public events after 8:00 pm.
The revelation was according to two participants in the meeting, the Times said, and could further fuel rumblings within the party about finding a replacement candidate for November's election.
