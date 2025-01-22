No Home, No Insurance: The Double Hit From Los Angeles Fires
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Malibu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) As he looks at the ruins of his home razed when deadly fires tore through the Los Angeles area, Sebastian Harrison knows it will never be the same again, because he was not insured.
"I knew it was risky, but I had no choice," he told AFP.
Harrison is one of tens of thousands of Californians forced in recent years to live without a safety net, either because their insurance company dropped them, or because the premiums just got too high.
Some of them are now counting the crippling cost, after enormous blazes ripped through America's second largest city, killing more than two dozen people and levelling 12,000 structures, Harrison's home among them.
His own slice of what he called "paradise" stood on a mountainside overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where Malibu runs into the badly hit Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
The three-acre plot, which contained his home and a few other buildings, was always costly to insure, and in 2010 was already $8,000 a year.
Recent Stories
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
More Stories From World
-
No home, no insurance: The double hit from Los Angeles fires6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 1925 minutes ago
-
Removing UNSC members' veto power or restricting it's use will make Council effective: Munir Akram26 minutes ago
-
Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners35 minutes ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit35 minutes ago
-
Swiatek sweeps into Melbourne semis, Sinner faces home test35 minutes ago
-
Brazil saw 79% jump in area burned by fires in 2024: monitor36 minutes ago
-
Rampant Swiatek sweeps into Australian Open semi-final with Keys45 minutes ago
-
Barca score wild comeback victory at Benfica45 minutes ago
-
Mexican president urges 'cool heads' in face of Trump threats45 minutes ago
-
Trump touts $500 bn AI project from Softbank, Oracle, OpenAI45 minutes ago
-
Troubled Dortmund's slump continues at Bologna in Champions League45 minutes ago