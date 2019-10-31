No Immediate Plan for Immigration Policy Change Despite Deaths of Migrants - Belgium

Despite challenges exposed during the tragic deaths of migrants attempting to reach the UK through Belgium last week, authorities in Brussels said on Thursday that they had no plan to make substantial changes to its immigration policies in the near future, as the country continued to struggle to form a coalition government more than five months after the federal elections in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Despite challenges exposed during the tragic deaths of migrants attempting to reach the UK through Belgium last week, authorities in Brussels said on Thursday that they had no plan to make substantial changes to its immigration policies in the near future, as the country continued to struggle to form a coalition government more than five months after the Federal elections in May.

The bodies of 39 people were discovered in the refrigerated container of a truck in Essex in the UK on October 23. As the deceased arrived in the UK through the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, the tragic incident shed new light on the pressure facing Belgian authorities in dealing with the growing influx of migrants.

While many European countries continued to struggle with the arrival of millions of refugees from war-torn countries in the middle East and Africa, France and Belgium both faced additional challenges as many migrants tried to travel through these two countries on their way to reach the UK in hope of securing a brighter future. After France stepped up crackdowns on transit routes through the port city of Calais, more and more refugees decided to transit through Belgium on their way to the UK.

However, the caretaker government in Belgium has limited power when it comes to making major immigration policy changes.

"Since the elections, Belgium has a caretaker government with limited powers. The caretaker government manages current affairs, but any substantial adjustment of policies has to be drafted and implemented by the next government to be formed," Florent Baudewyns, a communications officer at the office of Maggie De Block, the Cabinet of the Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health, and Asylum and Migration in Belgium, told Sputnik in a statement through email.

Former Prime Minister Charles Michel was forced to resign in December 2018, after his ruling coalition split over disputes on immigration policies. Ministers representing the right-wing New Flemish Alliance party resigned from the ruling coalition in protest of Michel's decision to endorse the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. Michel agreed to stay to lead the caretaker government until the next elections.

But following the federal elections in May, Michel failed to form a ruling majority and continued to lead the caretaker government until Monday, when he was replaced by the country's first female Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes. The new Belgian leader would continue to lead the country in a caretaker capacity until the next government is formed.