UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) There is no immediate threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) while the situation there remains complex, but under control following the destruction of a dam in the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"As of now, there is no immediate threat to ZNPP. The situation is complex, but under control," Kyslytsya said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream.

The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages, and water shortages on both sides of the Dnieper River.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instructions by President Vladimir Putin.