'No Impact Reported' From Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fire: UN Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The UN nuclear agency said Sunday that a fire at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southern Ukraine did not appear to represent a threat to nuclear safety.
"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP's northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening," the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
"Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site," added the statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
"No impact has been reported for nuclear safety."
Both Russia and Ukraine reported the fire there earlier Sunday, each blaming the other for the incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'1 minute ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia1 minute ago
-
Venezuela opposition calls for worldwide protests for election 'truth'1 minute ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal results11 minutes ago
-
Romanian gymnast Barbosu to be awarded Chiles' Olympic floor bronze: IOC11 minutes ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics51 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive51 minutes ago
-
Israel expands evacuation order in Gaza’s Khan Yunis, 75,000 flee1 hour ago
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics1 hour ago
-
Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in northeast Australia1 hour ago
-
Korda, Popyrin knock out seeds to reach Montreal semi-finals2 hours ago