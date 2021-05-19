UrduPoint.com
No Incidents Reported As Russian, Japanese Satellites Approach Each Other - Roscosmos

Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia's Kanopus-V 5 remote sensing satellite and Japan's Asnaro observation satellite approached each other in orbit and diverged without collision, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the space agency warned that the satellites might come within 200 meters (656 feet) of each other early on May 19.

"According to the Main Data and Analysis Center of the Warning Automated System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space, at about 4 a.m. Moscow time [01:00 GMT], Kanopus-V 5 and ASNARO satellites approached each other at a distance of about 200 meters, after which their flight paths diverged again," Roscosmos wrote on Telegram, adding that no incidents were registered.

The Russian satellite was launched into orbit from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East in 2018. The Japanese spacecraft was put into the orbit by Russia's Dnepr carrier rocket back in 2014.

