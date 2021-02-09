UrduPoint.com
No Indication Of Covid-19 Virus In Wuhan Before December 2019: WHO Mission

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:14 PM

There is insufficient evidence to determine that Covid-19 was being spread in China's central Wuhan before December 2019, a joint WHO and Chinese expert mission into the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan said Tuesday

Wuhan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :There is insufficient evidence to determine that Covid-19 was being spread in China's central Wuhan before December 2019, a joint WHO and Chinese expert mission into the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan said Tuesday.

"There is no indication of the transmission of the Sars-Cov-2 in the population of the period before Dec 2019," said Liang Wannian, head of the China team, at a press conference, adding that there was "not enough evidence" to determine if the virus had spread in the city prior to that.

