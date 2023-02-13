No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - White House

There is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying object over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

"There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite Beijing claiming the aircraft was conducting scientific research. On Friday, the US military downed an unidentified flying object near Alaska.

Canada announced the following day that it detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory. The US military then shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday. Debris recovery and analysis operations are currently underway.