UrduPoint.com

No Indication Of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) There is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying object over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite Beijing claiming the aircraft was conducting scientific research. On Friday, the US military downed an unidentified flying object near Alaska.

Canada announced the following day that it detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory. The US military then shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday. Debris recovery and analysis operations are currently underway.

Related Topics

China Canada White House Beijing United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

10 minutes ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

10 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

10 minutes ago
 Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conf ..

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discuss ..

18 minutes ago
 No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US ..

No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - Whi ..

13 minutes ago
 Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by ..

Imran's "absolutely not" narrative "shattered" by constant U-turns: Javed Latif

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.