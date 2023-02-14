No Indication of Extraterrestrial Activity Amid US Flying Object Incidents - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) There is no indication that recent incidents involving unknown flying objects over the United States and Canada are linked to alien or extraterrestrial activity, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite Beijing claiming the airship was conducting scientific research. On Friday, the US military downed an unidentified flying object near Alaska.

Canada announced the following day that it detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory. The US military then shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday. Debris recovery and analysis operations are currently underway.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also said during the briefing that he does not believe Americans need to "worry" about aliens in regards to the unidentified objects.

The Biden administration has formed teams to study unidentified aerial objects that pose potential risks to the US in response to the recent incidents, Kirby said.