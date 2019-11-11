No Indication of Foul Play in Death of White Helmets Founder - Source

The police have not found any traces that would indicate that additional people were present at the Istanbul house of James Le Mesurier, a founder of the White Helmets organization, at the moment of his death earlier in the day, a source close to the investigation told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The police have not found any traces that would indicate that additional people were present at the Istanbul house of James Le Mesurier, a founder of the White Helmets organization, at the moment of his death earlier in the day, a source close to the investigation told Sputnik.

Turkish media reported citing police sources that Le Mesurier's neighbors found his dead body in the early hours of Monday in the garden of his house. Le Mesurier, who was also a former officer of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, could have fallen from a balcony and had been reportedly taking anti-depressants before his death.

"According to the preliminary data, UK citizen Le Mesurier died as a result of his fall from height at about 05:30 a.m. on Monday. There body has numerous fractures ... According to the preliminary data, no strangers were seen in the house at the time of his death. After the body was examined by forensic experts, it was sent to a morgue," the source said.