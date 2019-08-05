No Indication Of Racial Motive In Ohio Mass Shooting: Police
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:15 PM
Investigators have so far found no evidence to indicate that a mass killing in the US city of Dayton was motivated by racial hatred, police said on Monday
"Just based on where we're at now we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive," Dayton police chief Richard Biehl said as he gave an update into the investigation into the shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Six of the nine victims killed by the 24-year-old white gunman were black.