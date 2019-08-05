UrduPoint.com
No Indication Of Racial Motive In Ohio Mass Shooting: Police

Dayton, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Investigators have so far found no evidence to indicate that a mass killing in the US city of Dayton was motivated by racial hatred, police said on Monday.

"Just based on where we're at now we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive," Dayton police chief Richard Biehl said as he gave an update into the investigation into the shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

Six of the nine victims killed by the 24-year-old white gunman were black.

