No Indication Russia Received Military Assistance From Third Countries - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States has seen no indication that Russia has received any sort of military assistance from a third nation amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"I have seen no indication that they (Russia) have gotten external assistance from a third nation," Kirby said during a press briefing. "I just have not seen any indication that they're trying to draw on external resources of other governments or countries."

The Defense Department said specifically it has not seen any assistance from China to Russia and underscored that Moscow has accumulated "an awful lot" of weaponry on the border with Ukraine ahead of the beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. 

