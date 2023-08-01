Open Menu

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible For Niger Military Coup - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

There is no indication that Russia or the private military company Wagner Group are responsible for last week's military coup in Niger, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"In our view, there is no indication that Russia was behind this, Russia's materially supporting it in any way, or in any way effectively supporting it, and that somehow Russia is responsible for what's happening," Kirby said during a press briefing.

There is also no indication that Wagner Group is responsible for the coup, Kirby said.

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The leader of the presidential guard, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, subsequently declared himself the new ruler of Niger.

Russia calls on the conflicting parties in Niger to show restraint and urges them to restore the rule of law as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

