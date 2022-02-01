UrduPoint.com

No Indication US Will Talk Directly With Iran When JCPOA Negotiations Resume - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:40 AM

No Indication US Will Talk Directly With Iran When JCPOA Negotiations Resume - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) There is no indication that the United States will negotiate directly with Iran instead of via proxies when negotiations about returning to mutual compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resume, a senior State Department official said.

"We have not met directly yet, we have no indication that's going to be the case when we reconvene," the official said on Monday. "These are complicated negotiations with room for a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of misinterpretation and miscommunication, and we think it would be facilitated by direct talks and accelerated by direct talks."

However, there is no guarantee that direct talks would result in the parties reaching an agreement to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, the official added.

