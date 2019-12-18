UrduPoint.com
No Indications Of N.K. Satellite Launch Preparations At West Coast Launch Site: 38 North

North Korea has shown no indications of preparations for a satellite launch at its western rocket launch facility, a U.S.-based monitoring website said, amid concerns over its possible provocations in protest over the stalled nuclear talks with the United States

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :North Korea has shown no indications of preparations for a satellite launch at its western rocket launch facility, a U.S.-based monitoring website said, amid concerns over its possible provocations in protest over the stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

In an analysis posted on Tuesday, the website 38 North said that its review of commercial satellite imagery taken over the past two months found no indications of such preparations at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

At the station, the North conducted two apparent rocket engine tests on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, sparking speculation that it may be preparing a long-range rocket facility disguised as peaceful space development activity.

The website cited a series of activities that would be cause for concerns. They include vehicle activity at various locations around the complex, efforts to clear vegetation from the area and the movement of a transfer structure to the launch tower.

But to date, except for activity directly associated with recent engine tests, none of these activities have been observed at the west coast facility, 38 North said.

"Should the DPRK be planning a satellite launch, then the aforementioned indicators should begin to appear in the next few days," it said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

