No Information Available On Russia Possibly Observing Belarus' Presidential Vote - Envoy

Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

There is currently no information on Russia's participation in observing the presidential election in Belarus, and such details will appear in July, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large, Vladimir Churov, told Sputnik in an interview

"Now there is no such information, it is a bit early. I think we will get these details in July," Churov said when asked whether Russia would be monitoring the presidential election in Belarus.

He emphasized that the elections in this particular republic were always very well organized.

"The principle of international monitoring is precisely monitoring. And one of the components of this monitoring is whether the election process complies with the domestic legislation of the country .

.. [The second component] is to check whether they [elections] comply with international obligations. In my opinion, the priority should always be given to check to what extent the elections are held in accordance with the internal laws of relevant states," Churov added.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Currently, candidates are collecting signatures for registration, which will take place from July 5-14. According to the central election committee, international observers will be invited after all of the candidates have been registered.

