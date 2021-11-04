No Information Available Regarding Aliyev-Pashinyan Meeting - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) There is no information available about the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but it may take place at some point in the future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Vahan Hunanyan, said that proposals on a meeting in different formats are under consideration. According to media reports, the possible meeting could result in the signing of a document on border delimitation and resumption of regional transport services.

"There is no information about any meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," Bayramov said.

At the same time, the foreign minister did not rule out the possibility of such meeting in the future.