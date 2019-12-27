There have been no reports on damages caused by the earthquake that hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran on Friday, local authorities said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) There have been no reports on damages caused by the earthquake that hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran on Friday, local authorities said.

Earlier on Friday, the US Geological Survey said that the 5.

1 magnitude earthquake was registered some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the plant. It was recorded at 01:53 GMT and located at the depth of 38.3 kilometers.

"At the moment, there is no mention of any damage after the inspection [carried out in the area of the earthquake]," the head of the province's crisis center, Jahangir Dehghani, stated.

After the quake, the Iranian Seismological Center said that it had a magnitude of 4.9.