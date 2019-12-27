UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Information On Damages Caused By Quake Near Iran's Bushehr NPP - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

No Information on Damages Caused by Quake Near Iran's Bushehr NPP - Local Authorities

There have been no reports on damages caused by the earthquake that hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran on Friday, local authorities said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) There have been no reports on damages caused by the earthquake that hit the area near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran on Friday, local authorities said.

Earlier on Friday, the US Geological Survey said that the 5.

1 magnitude earthquake was registered some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the plant. It was recorded at 01:53 GMT and located at the depth of 38.3 kilometers.

"At the moment, there is no mention of any damage after the inspection [carried out in the area of the earthquake]," the head of the province's crisis center, Jahangir Dehghani, stated.

After the quake, the Iranian Seismological Center said that it had a magnitude of 4.9.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Pervez Musharraf challenges Special Court's verdic ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakh Interior Ministry Opens Preliminary Investi ..

3 minutes ago

Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in f ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower ahead of holiday ..

3 minutes ago

Top court approves for preliminary hearing govt’ ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Retires Launch Vehicle With Ukrainian Contr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.