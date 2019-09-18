UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad Bande said on Tuesday that he has no information on Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaido sending his representatives to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly General Debate.

"I do not have any information about that," Bande said in response to a question whether he is aware of Guaido's plans at the upcoming high-level week at the United Nations.

On Monday, several media outlets reported citing Venezuelan opposition representative in the United States Carlos Vecchio that Guaido is considering attending the UN General Assembly 74th session.

In January, Guaido disputed the reelection of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and proclaimed himself the president of the country.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and claim the country's resources.

On Thursday, Maduro said that he would not attend the session this year and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will represent Venezuela at the event.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off earlier on Tuesday in New York. The General Debate segment during which the political leaders deliver their statements is scheduled for September 24-30.