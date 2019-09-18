UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Information On Venezuela's Guaido Attending UN General Assembly Session - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

No Information on Venezuela's Guaido Attending UN General Assembly Session - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad Bande said on Tuesday that he has no information on Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaido sending his representatives to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly General Debate.

"I do not have any information about that," Bande said in response to a question whether he is aware of Guaido's plans at the upcoming high-level week at the United Nations.

On Monday, several media outlets reported citing Venezuelan opposition representative in the United States Carlos Vecchio that Guaido is considering attending the UN General Assembly 74th session.

In January, Guaido disputed the reelection of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and proclaimed himself the president of the country.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to effect a change of government and claim the country's resources.

On Thursday, Maduro said that he would not attend the session this year and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will represent Venezuela at the event.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off earlier on Tuesday in New York. The General Debate segment during which the political leaders deliver their statements is scheduled for September 24-30.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York United States Venezuela January September Media Event Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

1 hour ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

2 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

2 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

2 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

2 hours ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.