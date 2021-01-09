UrduPoint.com
No Information That Russian Citizens Among Arrested, Injured At US Capitol - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

No Information That Russian Citizens Among Arrested, Injured at US Capitol - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement that it has no information about any Russian citizens being arrested or injured in the unrest that recently took place at the US Capitol.

Earlier, media reported that one of the supporters of President Donald Trump, arrested on Wednesday, allegedly asked for a Russian interpreter.

"The Russian Embassy in the United States is closely monitoring the situation in the capital district. The embassy had asked the US Department of State regarding the presence of Russian citizens among the detained or injured. So far, no such cases have been reported," the statement said on Friday.

