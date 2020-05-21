No Information War to Spoil Russia-Syria Relations - Syrian Parliament Deputy Speaker

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The information war, unleashed by media reports containing incorrect information about the Russian-Syrian relations, cannot affect the strong alliance of the two states, as their ties are stronger than such methods of war, Syrian Parliament Deputy Speaker Najdat Anzour told Sputnik.

Earlier some media, citing the Syrian opposition, claimed President Bashar Assad could soon resign. The reports alleged that the issue was now being discussed by Russia, Turkey and Iran. There has been no official confirmation.

Dmitry Sablin, coordinator of the Russian State Duma's friendship group for relations with the Syrian parliament, called such allegations rumors, since Assad enjoys the support of most Syrians.

"The Russian-Syrian relations are higher and deeper and are unlikely to be affected. What happened is a war, and it has various manifestations, including psychological, economic, striking at the foundations of society and undermining faith in oneself and in others," Anzour said commenting on recent media reports about the Russian-Syrian ties.