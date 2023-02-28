No Initiatives After Statements by Scholz, Macron About Desire to Talk to Putin - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Kremlin has heard many statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about their desire to maintain contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but recently there have been no initiatives from them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have heard many statements by Scholz and Macron, who said they would continue to communicate with Putin to look for some ways out of the situation. However, there have been no initiatives recently," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.