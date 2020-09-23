No Injuries on Russian Military Ship After Collision With Danish Vessel - Baltic Fleet

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) There were no injuries on the Russian Kazanets ship after it collided with the Danish refrigerator vessel Ice Rose in the There were no injuries on the Russian Kazanets ship after it collided with the Danish refrigerator vessel Ice Rose in the Oresund strait, the press service of the Baltic Fleet said WednesdayOresund strait, the press service of the Baltic Fleet said Wednesday.

"On September 23, in the morning, while traversing the Baltic strait zone in bad visibility, the refrigerator vessel Ice Rose under the flag of Marshall Islands collided with small corvette Kazanets of the Baltic fleet," the press service said.

The corvette was damaged above the waterline and is now returning to the base.

