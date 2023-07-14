Open Menu

No Injuries, Public Safety Concerns Following Texas Pipeline Explosion - Sheriff's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) There are no injuries or concerns for public safety following a pipeline explosion that caused a large fire in a private oil field in Texas, a Brazoria County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No injuries reported, no concern for citizens," the spokesperson said.

Local broadcaster KHOU, citing authorities, said a ruptured pipeline in Brazoria County, Texas, caused a huge fire on a private oil field.

According to the report, the pipeline is owned by INEOS Oligomers.

Authorities have not disclosed whether gas or oil is burning, the report said.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshall did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

