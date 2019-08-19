No Injuries Reported After Explosion in Northern Ireland - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland, but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland , but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday.

"At around 10.35am this morning Police officers at the scene have reported an explosion in the area of the Cavan Road at its junction with the Wattlebridge Road. There are no reports of any injuries and officers are investigating the cause of the explosion," Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said as quoted in a police statement.

According to Martin, the initial report suggested that a suspicious device had been left on the Wattlebridge Road but "the explosion occurred on the main A3 Cavan Road."

Martin added that he believed the incident was set up to lure police and counterterrorism officers into the area to kill them.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, expressed her concern over the situation.

"My thoughts are with the police officers / ATOs who escaped injury in Wattle Bridge. A reminder of the bravery of our security forces. The threat from republican terrorists still exists. It's time they left the stage & allowed everyone to move on.This was a clear attempt to kill," Foster said on Twitter.

Martin confirmed at a press conference later in the day that the police were considering it possible that the attack had been plotted by "dissident republicans."