UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Injuries Reported After Explosion In Northern Ireland - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:36 PM

No Injuries Reported After Explosion in Northern Ireland - Police

An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland, but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) An explosion occurred in the village of Newtownbutler in Northern Ireland, but no injuries were reported, the local police said Monday.

"At around 10.35am this morning Police officers at the scene have reported an explosion in the area of the Cavan Road at its junction with the Wattlebridge Road. There are no reports of any injuries and officers are investigating the cause of the explosion," Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said as quoted in a police statement.

According to Martin, the initial report suggested that a suspicious device had been left on the Wattlebridge Road but "the explosion occurred on the main A3 Cavan Road."

Martin added that he believed the incident was set up to lure police and counterterrorism officers into the area to kill them.

Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, expressed her concern over the situation.

"My thoughts are with the police officers / ATOs who escaped injury in Wattle Bridge. A reminder of the bravery of our security forces. The threat from republican terrorists still exists. It's time they left the stage & allowed everyone to move on.This was a clear attempt to kill," Foster said on Twitter.

Martin confirmed at a press conference later in the day that the police were considering it possible that the attack had been plotted by "dissident republicans."

Related Topics

Attack Police Twitter Road Ireland From

Recent Stories

State forests meet 88 percent needs of rural popul ..

18 minutes ago

Million tree plantation starts in city: Metropolit ..

4 minutes ago

German, Chinese Observers to Monitor Abkhazian Pre ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu Discuss Situation in Donbas

5 minutes ago

19 killed in Uganda fuel truck blast: police

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority Board approves sc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.