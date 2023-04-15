UrduPoint.com

No Injuries Reported After Wakayama Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) No injuries were reported following the Saturday incident in the Japanese city of Wakayama, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had been scheduled to speak, the Kyodo news agency reports.

The NHK broadcaster reported earlier in the day that the sound of a loud blast was heard in the vicinity of an upcoming public speech by Kishida in Wakayama at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT). The prime minister was evacuated and was not harmed. One man was detained.

Kyodo said that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Eyewitnesses told NHK that a young man threw a cylindrical black object in the direction of Kishida when the prime minister appeared at the location of his planned public speech, after which the man was detained by police, and a few seconds later the sound of an explosion was heard.

Kishida cancelled his public speech in Wakayama and is currently at the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters, according to Kyodo.

