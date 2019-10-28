(@FahadShabbir)

No international presence is expected at the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday

"You are right, no international presence at the opening ceremony, except for the United Nations," Pedersen said, asked to confirm that foreign ministers of Astana guarantor states (Russia, Turkey and Iran) were not invited to the ceremony.