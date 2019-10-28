UrduPoint.com
No Int'l Presence Expected At Syrian Constitutional Committee Opening Ceremony - UN Envoy

No international presence is expected at the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) No international presence is expected at the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday.

"You are right, no international presence at the opening ceremony, except for the United Nations," Pedersen said, asked to confirm that foreign ministers of Astana guarantor states (Russia, Turkey and Iran) were not invited to the ceremony.

More Stories From World

