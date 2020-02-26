No Invitation for Zelenskyy to Attend WWII Victory Celebrations in Moscow Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia has not yet sent an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which Moscow will host on May 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that not all the invitations have been sent so far.

"Yes, the invitation for President Zelenskyy has not been sent yet. The process of sending invitations continues, but I cannot say anything for sure regarding the Ukrainian president yet. It will be necessary to find more specific information," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Moscow intends to invite Zelenskyy to the celebrations.