No Kazakh Citizens Injured In Beirut Explosion - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

No Kazakh Citizens Injured in Beirut Explosion - Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 5 (Sputnik) - No Kazakh citizens were injured in the explosion in the port of Beirut, and the damaged building of the Kazakh diplomatic mission will be restored, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Wednesday.

The Kazakh Foreign ministry reported on Tuesday that the office of the diplomatic mission was damaged and the consul was slightly injured.

"As many as 113 Kazakh citizens are currently on the consular register in Lebanon. Our diplomats maintain contact with them, none of them was injured. As you know, the building of the diplomatic mission was damaged. It will be restored. Our staffers and members of their families were not injured," Tleuberdi said, as quoted by his press service.

The United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Lebanon includes 120 Kazakh citizens, the minister added.

"Rotation is ongoing, and our Kazakh peacekeepers arrived at the site just the day before yesterday. They have safely reached the place of their deployment," Tleuberdi noted.

The powerful explosion rocked the area of the Beirut port on Tuesday evening. According to the city governor, half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded. According to the latest data of the Health Ministry, 78 people died as a result of the explosion, and over 4,000 people were injured.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut. The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy.

