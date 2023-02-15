UrduPoint.com

No Legal Ground For Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets To Ukraine Not Legal - Swiss Gov't

No Legal Ground for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine Not Legal - Swiss Gov't

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) There are no legal grounds for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that EU permanent representatives had approved the creation of a special working grope on the use of Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine

"In the context of international proposals to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, the Federal Council sought official clarification on the legal basis for any such action.

A working group led by the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) concluded that the confiscation of private Russian assets would undermine the Federal Constitution and the prevailing legal order. The Federal Council noted the working group's conclusions at its meeting on 15 February. Support for Ukraine will continue, independent of the discussions on frozen assets," the government said in a statement.

