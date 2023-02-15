There are no legal grounds for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) There are no legal grounds for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that EU permanent representatives had approved the creation of a special working grope on the use of Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine

"In the context of international proposals to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, the Federal Council sought official clarification on the legal basis for any such action. A working group led by the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) concluded that the confiscation of private Russian assets would undermine the Federal Constitution and the prevailing legal order. The Federal Council noted the working group's conclusions at its meeting on 15 February. Support for Ukraine will continue, independent of the discussions on frozen assets," the government said in a statement.

The government, however, added that support for Ukraine will continue regardless of the fate of the frozen Russian assets.

"A further matter under international discussion is the possibility of confiscating Russia's central bank currency reserves and other state assets.

The introduction of tougher criminal penalties for violating sanctions is also being examined. Switzerland is closely following these proposals and contributes its views to the discussions," the statement read.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Swiss government, in particular, blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions. Meanwhile, one of the largest Swiss banks, Credit Suisse, blocked or froze more than a third of Russian assets registered in Switzerland worth 17.6 billion francs (over $19 billion).

Moscow has repeatedly states that the European Union's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property in violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given the illegality of their seizure.