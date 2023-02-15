UrduPoint.com

No Legal Grounds For Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets To Ukraine - Swiss Government

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:53 PM

No Legal Grounds for Transferring Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine - Swiss Government

There are no legal grounds for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) There are no legal grounds for transferring Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that EU permanent representatives had approved the creation of a special working grope on the use of Russia's frozen assets in the interests of Ukraine

"In the context of international proposals to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, the Federal Council sought official clarification on the legal basis for any such action. A working group led by the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) concluded that the confiscation of private Russian assets would undermine the Federal Constitution and the prevailing legal order. The Federal Council noted the working group's conclusions at its meeting on 15 February. Support for Ukraine will continue, independent of the discussions on frozen assets," the government said in a statement.

The government, however, added that support for Ukraine will continue regardless of the fate of the frozen Russian assets.

"A further matter under international discussion is the possibility of confiscating Russia's central bank currency reserves and other state assets.

The introduction of tougher criminal penalties for violating sanctions is also being examined. Switzerland is closely following these proposals and contributes its views to the discussions," the statement read.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Swiss government, in particular, blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions. Meanwhile, one of the largest Swiss banks, Credit Suisse, blocked or froze more than a third of Russian assets registered in Switzerland worth 17.6 billion francs (over $19 billion).

Moscow has repeatedly states that the European Union's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property in violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given the illegality of their seizure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Bank Switzerland February Criminals From Government Billion

Recent Stories

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance holds panel discussion on &#03 ..

Ministry of Finance holds panel discussion on &#039;Role of Tax Policy to Drive ..

25 minutes ago
 PTCL Group registers 10.27 pc revenue growth in 20 ..

PTCL Group registers 10.27 pc revenue growth in 2022

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

40 minutes ago
 Federal, Sindh govts agree to settle outstanding i ..

Federal, Sindh govts agree to settle outstanding issues of K-IV, RBOD-I, III, Hu ..

1 minute ago
 800 bags of unregistered, expire fertilizer recove ..

800 bags of unregistered, expire fertilizer recovered in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.