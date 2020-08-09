No Less Than 7 Policemen Killed by Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) At least seven police officers have been killed and another 15 injured in a car bombing attack that took place in Afghanistan's eastern province of Ghazni, the Tolo News broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a security source.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, cited by the news outlet, the explosion occurred in the city of Ghazni on Saturday evening, followed by an assault on the security forces compound the city's Kotal-e-Rawza area. All of the attackers are said to have been killed.

The wounded, three of whom are in critical condition, have been transported to Kabul by helicopter to receive medical assistance, the source said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.