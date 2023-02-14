No Link Between Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon and Latest Downed Objects - National Defence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) No links have been made between the alleged Chinese spy balloon downed over the Atlantic, and the latest three unidentified objects shot over Alaska, Yukon and Lake Huron, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Major General Marc-Andre Prevost said on Monday.

"These three last objects didn't look like anything like the first one that we dealt with, which I think everybody saw ... The other ones were smaller in size, all different, but followed the same pattern," Prevost said during a briefing on Unknown Aerial Objects.

Nonetheless, Prevost continued saying that all those unidentified objects are of concern for both Canada and the US, adding they are "unwanted and unauthorized".

The Major General said the CAF, other agencies and their US partners would continue their efforts to find them or their debris, to better understand what is happening.

Furthermore, Prevost stressed that Canada and the US would put greater attention to both countries air safety, as well as that of their citizens.

Earlier this month, NORAD detected and downed an alleged Chinese Spy Balloon over the Atlantic Ocean. On Friday, another object was detected and destroyed while flying over Alaska.

Saturday and Sunday, unidentified objects, believed to be balloons were detected by NORAD flying over Canada's Yukon Territory, and the US side of Lake Huron. Both were downed. A search for debris is ongoing.