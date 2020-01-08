(@imziishan)

No lives were lost in Iran's missile attack on military bases in Iraq and the facilities sustained minimal damage, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) No lives were lost in Iran's missile attack on military bases in Iraq and the facilities sustained minimal damage, US President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation.

"I'm pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy.

No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime," Trump said. "We suffered no casualties, all our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases."

Trump added that tat no Iraqi personnel on the two bases targeted by Iran's missiles were killed either.