No Lockers, No Dumpsters: Japan Introduces 1st Restrictions Ahead of G20 Summit

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The first in a series of restrictions to tighten security was introduced on Monday in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a G20 summit is scheduled to kick off on Friday.

Starting on Monday, it became impossible to use storage units and garbage cans at the city's airport and at city stations, including train stations.

A Sputnik correspondent found out what other inconveniences were awaiting the guests and residents of Japan's third largest metropolis during the event.

Warning signs introducing the ban on trash cans and lockers were placed at most stations of the city's subway in advance, but few residents noticed them. The failure to throw out a newspaper, a lunch box or simply a plastic bottle caused obvious discomfort among the Japanese, who reflexively came up to the sites where trash cans used to be and saw an empty space and a leaflet saying that "Trash box cannot be used during the G20 summit."

"The summit is still half a week away! They do not care about ordinary people at all," a 60-year old man told Sputnik, adding that he planned to go to the mountains in the days of the summit in order "to avoid crowds."

The restrictive measures were also very surprising and even annoying for tourists. Thus, two female students from Malaysia, who came from Tokyo to travel around Kansai, said that they "would have changed the route of the trip if they knew about the upcoming inconveniences in advance."

"We wanted to leave our luggage at the station and take a walk around the city, so that in the evening we could go to Kyoto, where we had booked a hotel.

But now it turned out that we need to walk around the city with bags, since the only working luggage storage was full," one of the girls said.

Luggage storage and trash cans got closed on Monday even at Kansai International Airport. The airport's website noted that the ban on the use of lockers will be valid until June 30, and the ban on the use of trash cans will go on until June 29. In addition, a ban on the use of luggage carts, as well as traffic restrictions will be introduced on the eve of the summit, June 27.

Japan will host the G20 summit for the first time, it will be held in Osaka from June 28-29. At least 7,000 journalists have accreditation for to the forum.

In addition to the G20 countries Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union the forum will be attended by Spain, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, Senegal, Chile, Vietnam, the Netherlands, as well as by such international organizations as the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and others.

The leaders of the G20 countries are expected to discuss such topics as trade and investment, innovation, inequalities, including gender inequality, ecology and energy, among other issues.