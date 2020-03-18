UrduPoint.com
No Love For Short-selling In A Time Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:29 PM

Bans in some European countries on short-selling have revived debate about the merits of a trading practice that has fuelled virus-driven market crashes of late

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Bans in some European countries on short-selling have revived debate about the merits of a trading practice that has fuelled virus-driven market crashes of late.

Temporary bans by France and other nations on betting against company shares reprised steps taken in the 2008 financial crisis.

The Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in France said that "an urgent step" was needed as markets worldwide are pummelled by sell orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But US officials have rejected broader calls for total shutdowns of markets, and in the meantime automatic circuit-breakers have routinely kicked in to enforce temporary stops on plunging markets.

