No Major Complaints During Pre-Election Day Of Silence - Russian Election Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

No Major Complaints During Pre-Election Day of Silence - Russian Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has not received any major complaints during the pre-election day of silence, Nikolay Bulaev, the commission's deputy chairperson, said on Sunday.

According to Russian law, all campaigning must cease a day before the election.

"I have seen no major complaints, perhaps we received them during the night," Bulaev said.

He specified that the committee's hotline had not received any complaints that required immediate response.

On Sunday, municipal and regional elections are held across Russia, with a total of 22 administrative centers electing city parliaments, and three regional capitals electing heads of municipalities.

