No Major Outflow Of Refugees From Afghanistan Detected - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:57 PM

There has been no major outflow of people from Afghanistan while some people are crossing the border to neighboring countries amid the ongoing Taliban (banned in Russia) offense, a senior US State Department official said on Monday

"We have not seen major large outflows of people yet, but we have seen some numbers of people crossing but not large numbers yet," the official at a telephone press briefing.

The official also said that the US has held discussions with countries neighboring Afghanistan and with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees about future outflows of people from the country.

Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee their country following the nearly full US troops withdrawal and the offensive of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to recapture the country. In July, US President Joe Biden announced the relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies were set to begin in July.

