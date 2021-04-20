UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Margin' Left In Maintaining US Nuclear Deterrence Systems - STRATCOM Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:28 PM

'No Margin' Left in Maintaining US Nuclear Deterrence Systems - STRATCOM Chief

The United States strategic nuclear forces lack any remaining operational margin to allow failure of any units or components because of the aging and growing obsolescence of existing systems, presenting an unprecedented danger to Washington's deterrent credibility

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States strategic nuclear forces lack any remaining operational margin to allow failure of any units or components because of the aging and growing obsolescence of existing systems, presenting an unprecedented danger to Washington's deterrent credibility, Strategic Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I don't have any operational added operational margin: We have exhausted the operational margin. That is a standard we have never allowed in our history," Richard said in a prepared testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "I need it modernized. There is no remaining margin."

Richard noted that progress has been made in the early stages of the modernization program during the Obama and Trump administrations, but much of the damage to the infrastructure and personnel has already been done.

"[M]any of the modernization and sustainment efforts which typically require 10-15 years to execute have zero remaining schedule margin and some are already late-to-need. If the nation does not continue to address these concerns, no amount of money will be able to adequately mitigate operational risks associated with key stockpile and infrastructure capability losses," Richard said.

Long lead times needed to field modern replacement infrastructure require continued investments in future and enduring facilities and capabilities, Richard added.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Washington Nuclear Trump Progress Lead United States Money

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

29 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

45 minutes ago

3 kg drugs recovered during raid

1 minute ago

DC visits 'Sabzi Mandi'

1 minute ago

EU Commission President Welcomes EMA Conclusions o ..

1 minute ago

Russians Arriving From Abroad After May 1 Will Hav ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.