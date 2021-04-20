'No Margin' Left in Maintaining US Nuclear Deterrence Systems - STRATCOM Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States strategic nuclear forces lack any remaining operational margin to allow failure of any units or components because of the aging and growing obsolescence of existing systems, presenting an unprecedented danger to Washington's deterrent credibility, Strategic Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Adm. Charles Richard said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"I don't have any operational added operational margin: We have exhausted the operational margin. That is a standard we have never allowed in our history," Richard said in a prepared testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "I need it modernized. There is no remaining margin."

Richard noted that progress has been made in the early stages of the modernization program during the Obama and Trump administrations, but much of the damage to the infrastructure and personnel has already been done.

"[M]any of the modernization and sustainment efforts which typically require 10-15 years to execute have zero remaining schedule margin and some are already late-to-need. If the nation does not continue to address these concerns, no amount of money will be able to adequately mitigate operational risks associated with key stockpile and infrastructure capability losses," Richard said.

Long lead times needed to field modern replacement infrastructure require continued investments in future and enduring facilities and capabilities, Richard added.