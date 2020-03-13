(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :As he watches his troops firing rockets and artillery shells, one of the many things that marks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un out from the officers alongside him is his coronavirus mask: it isn't there.

Kim has overseen multiple military drills in recent weeks as Pyongyang mounts an all-out drive to prevent an outbreak of the disease that has swept around the world from neighbouring China.

Thousands have been quarantined and hundreds of foreigners, including diplomats, confined to their residences.

State media constantly exhort citizens to obey health directives and publish images showing universal facemask use -- except by the supreme leader.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, mouthpiece of the ruling party, and official news agency KCNA have shown Kim supervising firing exercises from a trench, tent or shelter four times in the last two weeks.