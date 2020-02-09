UrduPoint.com
No Mechanism Envisaged To Monitor Compliance With Future US-Taliban Peace Deal - Moscow

No Mechanism Envisaged to Monitor Compliance With Future US-Taliban Peace Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The US and the Taliban appear to have no plans to create a special mechanism to monitor their mutual compliance with the future peace deal, the Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department told Sputnik.

"Russia has not yet received an official invitation ... to the signing ceremony.

Judging by the latest contacts [with the negotiating parties], it is planned that we, along with other countries, would act as a witness to the signing, and this function does not imply the creation of a special mechanism for monitoring the compliance with the agreement," Zamir Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, Russia needs "at least to get acquainted with the text of the agreement" in advance to act as a witness to the signing.

"So far, the negotiating parties have not provided it to us," he added.

