ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) There has been no need for a mediating country to organize a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman's counselor, Abdulrahman Bashkan, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of MHP, the party allied with Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, earlier in the day urged the government to "create an opportunity" for a meeting with the Syrian president. Erdogan said that Turkey might consider Russia's mediating role for a meeting with Assad, when the time is right.

"No mediator will be needed for this meeting, the presidents will decide on their own," Bashkan said.

He noted that Bahceli's statement was clear regarding the importance of improved relations with Syria.

"A meeting with Assad will be beneficial for Turkey's future, and our country has nothing against dialogue with Assad," Bashkan added.

He did not specify the exact place and date of the meeting, pointing out that this should be decided by the Turkish government. He also suggested that it might occur on the sidelines of some summit.

The statements come in the wake of the Turkish shelling of Syrian territory. On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and admitted the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a military source told Sputnik that Turkey's shelling of northern Syria had killed one soldier and wounded four others.