UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Meeting Between JCPOA Foreign Chiefs Planned In Near Future - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:11 PM

No Meeting Between JCPOA Foreign Chiefs Planned in Near Future - Russian Diplomat

There are no immediate plans to hold a meeting of the Iranian nuclear deal foreign ministers, Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) There are no immediate plans to hold a meeting of the Iranian nuclear deal foreign ministers, Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

"There are no plans for such contact yet. However, there are different options in our time when many things occur virtually via video conferences, but it is [too] early to speak about it," Ryabkov told reporters.

According to him, Russia hopes that the negotiations on the deal in Vienna will be successful.

"We expect that the short path, which remains to go until the end, I hope, the successful end of the negotiations on restoring the full-fledged implementation of the nuclear deal, will not entail insurmountable obstacles," the diplomat said.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as well as informal meetings in different formats. In late May, the fifth round of the talks started. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, the latest round has a good chance of being conclusive.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna April May

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,110 reco ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Pakistan Dairy Association to ..

16 minutes ago

Two People Dead, Another 10 Wounded in Blast in Ea ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2022 expands global rea ..

16 minutes ago

Scotland fans warned off by London Mayor and footb ..

5 minutes ago

Russian senators adopt 'extremist' bill that would ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.