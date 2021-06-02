No Meeting Between JCPOA Foreign Chiefs Planned in Near Future - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

There are no immediate plans to hold a meeting of the Iranian nuclear deal foreign ministers, Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) There are no immediate plans to hold a meeting of the Iranian nuclear deal foreign ministers, Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

"There are no plans for such contact yet. However, there are different options in our time when many things occur virtually via video conferences, but it is [too] early to speak about it," Ryabkov told reporters.

According to him, Russia hopes that the negotiations on the deal in Vienna will be successful.

"We expect that the short path, which remains to go until the end, I hope, the successful end of the negotiations on restoring the full-fledged implementation of the nuclear deal, will not entail insurmountable obstacles," the diplomat said.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as well as informal meetings in different formats. In late May, the fifth round of the talks started. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, the latest round has a good chance of being conclusive.