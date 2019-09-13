UrduPoint.com
No Meeting Envisaged Between Trump, Rouhani During UNGA - Iran's Mission To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:01 PM

US President Donald Trump and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani are not expected to hold a meeting during the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the head of media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani are not expected to hold a meeting during the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the head of media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN, Alireza Miryousefi, told Sputnik on Friday.

"There is no meeting envisaged between the two presidents during UNGA week," Miryousefi said.

