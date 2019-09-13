(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani are not expected to hold a meeting during the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly , the head of media office of the Iranian Mission to the UN , Alireza Miryousefi, told Sputnik on Friday.

"There is no meeting envisaged between the two presidents during UNGA week," Miryousefi said.