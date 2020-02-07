No Meeting Planned Yet Between Guterres, Abbas Next Tuesday - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not yet have plans to hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the latter's visit to the United Nations next week, spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Abbas is scheduled to visit the UN headquarters in New York on February 11 to mobilize opposition at the Security Council to US President Donald Trumps' peace plan on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"We will see what happens next week. I do not have any meetings to announce this far in advance," Haq said, responding to whether Guterres will meet Abbas.

Haq added that the UN chief is now on his way to Addis Ababa for the participation in the African Union summit and is expected to be back in New York on February 11, the same day the Palestinian leader will address the Security Council.

On January 28, Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital.

" The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership has said they outright reject it.

Earlier on Thursday, media reported that one Palestinian was shot dead and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin in tensions escalated following the US announcement of the "deal of the century."

The United Nations, according to Haq, remains concerned about the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine in relation to Washington's peace proposals, and maintains contact with the leadership on both sides to ensure that the violence is contained.

"We continue to be concerned about the levels of violence in Israel and throughout the Palestinian communities... We are hoping that the leaders on all sides will do what they can to make sure that all the various populations act with restraint," the UN spokesman stated.